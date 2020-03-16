EID Installing Temporary Handwashing Stations in Downtown Evansville

The Economic Improvement District (EID) on Monday announced plans to install several handwashing stations through downtown Evansville to combat the spread of COVID-19, along with the launch of their new COVID-19 webpage.

“The safety of our community is our main priority,” said EID President Josh Armstrong. “Not every Downtown visitor or resident has easy access to

handwashing facilities and handwashing is cited as an important method to protect individuals from contracting the virus.”

Installation of the handwashing stations is expected to be completed by March 17.

These stations are foot-operated and will be found at the following locations:

Riverside Drive at Main Street Main at Fourth Streets Sixth at Sycamore, in front of the METS bus terminal Ingle at Sixth, next to the entrance to United Caring Services Vine at Second, next to the entrance to the YWCA

The handwashing stations will be deployed initially for a period of thirty days.

Additionally, the EID has launched a webpage to provide information to area residents, workers, visitors, and investors related to COVID-19 closures or other impacts in Downtown Evansville, which can be found here.

While there are presently no confirmed cases in Vanderburgh County, the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) and the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidance is to minimize large group interaction to reduce exposure to COVID-19 or other communicable diseases.

Additional information on protecting yourself, family and community can be found on the CDC’s website.

