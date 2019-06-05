EFP Corporation Plans Expansion, Creating 29 New Jobs

A plastic fabrication company is expanding to Evansville and bringing new jobs to the area. EFP, LLC, has announced Wednesday of plans to locate its fourth U.S. manufacturing locating in the Vanderburgh Industrial Park, creating 29 new jobs by 2020.

EFP will invest more than $2.1 million to lease a 100,000 square-foot shell building completed last November by Woodward Development and Construction, Inc.

Founded in 1954, EFP operates as a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co. a privately held, diversified manufacturing company with operating subsidiaries throughout North America. Headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, EFP has locations in Decatur, Alabama, La Vergne, Tennessee and now Evansville, Indiana providing coverage to mid-America from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.

The company has hired a plant manager and plans to hire 29 team members late this summer for both manufacturing and professional positions.

The company plans to be operational in the new facility by November.

“We’re thrilled EFP has selected Vanderburgh County for its fourth manufacturing facility,” said Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). “EFP’s commitment to add an additional Indiana manufacturing operation is a testament to the pro-growth business climate that we work hard to provide every day. Indiana leads the nation in manufacturing because of companies like EFP, and we’re thrilled to watch its continued success in our state.

