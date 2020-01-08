EFD: Space Heater Likely Responsible for Buidling Fire

The Evansville Fire Department says no one was injured after a building caught fire Wednesday morning.

According to EFD, the building is located in the 2000 block of Lincoln Avenue and caught fire around 9:38 a.m.

The fire happened at a two-story playhouse that was being used for storage and as a work area.

Officials believe the fire was caused by a space heater that was too close to combustibles.

Electric transmission lines were damaged and Vectren cut power to the line leaving several residents without electrical service. Vectren replaced the lines and all service should be restored at this time.

The fire was considered extinguished at 9:47 a.m.

