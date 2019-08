The Evansville Fire Department is on the scene of a natural gas leak.

EFD says the natural gas leak is in the area of Adams Ave. and S. Englewood Ave.

EFD is asking people to avoid the area of the gas leak.

Crews are on scene of a natural gas leak in the area of Adams Ave. & S. Englewood Ave. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/fD7LnhUnNN — Evansville Fire Department (@EvansvilleFD) August 5, 2019

