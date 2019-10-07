EFD to Receive 10,000 Safe Drug Disposal Pouches

Small pouches used to dispose of medications will be available at the Evansville Fire Department, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced Monday.

Evansville fire departments will receive 10,000 safe drug disposal pouches as part of a partnership with the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative and the Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana.

EFD will distribute the pouches to Hoosiers visiting the West Side Nut Club Festival in Evansville.

PFFUI will distribute an additional 75,000 pouches to fire departments across the state in the coming weeks and months.

Launched in July 2018, RALI Indiana is a diverse coalition of business and community leaders, patient organizations and other health care stakeholders dedicated to finding and supporting solutions to end the opioid epidemic.

