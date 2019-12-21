EFD: House Fire Under Investigation

A fire is under investigation on Evansville’s south side after crews were called to the scene just after 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of Sweetser Avenue.

We’re told one person was inside the home at the time of the blaze but there are no reported injuries.

Fire officials say the residents had just moved into the home today before that fire started.

There is extensive smoke damage and the cause is still unclear.

Stay with 44News on air and online as we continue to follow this story.

Comments

comments