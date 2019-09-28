EFD: Heavy Smoke Damage to Greer’s Flooring America

A Friday night fire at Greer’s Flooring America on North Green River Road left portions of the property with heavy smoke and heat damage according to the Evansville Fire Department.

EFD crews were dispatched to the scene shortly before 6 p.m. after a passerby on Old Boonville Hwy. called authorities stating there was smoke coming from the closed garage doors on the backside of Greer’s Flooring America.

The fire was discovered by arriving crews on the second floor loft of a storage and manufacturing area to the rear of the showroom.

According to EFD, the fire was difficult to find, but quickly knocked down once located. Officials reported relatively light fire damage to the structure, however, authorities said there was heavy smoke and heat damage to the upper half of the second story warehouse.

The fire is believed to be accidental, and investigators pinpointed the cause of the blaze to a plastic trash can where a variety of used cleaning materials caused a spontaneous reaction.

No injuries were reported.

