Evansville Firefighter Named Diversity Liaison After Making Racial Joke

In February, at the Evansville Fire Department’s Ethics Board Meeting, a long-time veteran firefighter was reprimanded for telling an inappropriate racial joke. Now, some in the community and in the department feel like the fire inspector was let off easy.

Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly recommended to the commission that inspector Chad Emsweller be demoted and receive a five-day non-paid suspension.

Though, that’s not what happened. The Merit Commission, which has the final say on disciplinary issues, had other ideas for the firefighter.

Commissioner Telmadge Vick is the only minority to sit on the merit board representing the Evansville Fire Department. With a level head and understanding of ethics in 2020, the commissioner denied the request to strip the inspector of his title, but instead suggested other options, offering inclusion and diversity within the fire department.

“It’s a problem, it’s an image problem, it’s an embarrassment to the fire department, it should be an embarrassment to everyone that serves because this is unacceptable. There need to be solutions put in place, so what I am going to recommend that Chad be a liaison to work with the diversity trainers yourself and the commission, that he be put on probation for a year, and he reports to us quarterly,” says Commissioner Vick.

Emsweller approached the podium apologizing to the Merit Commission, the administration, the citizens of Evansville, and his fellow colleagues for using insensitive verbiage that had no business in the workplace.

Tuesday, the long time firefighter went in front of the board yet again updating the commission on his new role!

44News requested an interview Tuesday at the merit board meeting but Emsweller rejected that request saying quote “I don’t have anything to say to you all!”

It’s still unclear as to what his new role of diversity liaison will consist of. Emsweller was placed on probation for one year if he violates his terms set forth by the merit board he could be terminated.

