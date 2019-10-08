EEC Announces Grants to Replace Old Diesel Buses

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet announced Tuesday of $320,000 in grant money to help public schools replace older school buses, which can emit more air pollution.

Older buses are known to emit fine particles, nitrogen oxides, and more than 40 hazardous air pollutants. These pollutants can have harmful effects on human health.

Public school districts and private schools that own and operate school buses are eligible to apply for funding.

The deadline to apply for funds is November 13th. Successful applicants will have until August 2nd, 2021 to complete their projects. To apply, visit the Division for Air Quality’s website.

Comments

comments