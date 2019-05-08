Educators Work to Keep Students Safe

There have been two school shootings across the country within the last week which is leaving some people on edge.

South Gibson school say they have trained safety specialists and law enforcement present at all times.

“We went to one resource officer in every building right after the Sandy Hook situation and they have just been a huge help,” says South Gibson Superintendent, Dr. Stacey Humbaugh.

The goal is to spare their schools from the tragedy of a school shooting.

“The thing with most active shooters is that they want easy targets where they are not going to get resistance or the resistance isn’t going to come immediately,” says Gibson County Sheriff Sergeant John Fischer. “We also work with the sheriff’s office annually with multiple agencies on working on shooter drills, active shooter drills so we can be as prepared if we can be if that day ever comes.”

School officials say sheriffs deputies are their only source of surveillance. They say in a rural community everyone looks out for each other.

“See something, say something and that’s what I think our parents are very good at,” says Dr. Humbaugh. “It’s okay if you report something and you don’t have all the details. We’d rather still know about it and be able to be proactive rather than reactive.”

