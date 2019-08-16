Educators Honored at Arts Council Award Ceremony

Teachers and their students take top honors at the Arts Council Annual Awards ceremony Thursday. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke presented Katie Waters with the prestigious Mayor’s Art Award.

Waters is a recently retired art teacher and worked at the University of Southern Indiana for 28 years. Retired art teacher Jon Siau Was honored with the Arts Council Award.

Siau taught more than 3,500 students during his career at North High School.

Executive Director of the Arts Council in Southwestern Indiana Anne McKim says, “These are people frequently behind the scenes, who are improving the entire city, the entire community, without some of us knowing what’s going on, so its a good way to celebrate them.”

All the educators honored Thursday say being a teacher was the most rewarding and fulfilling part of their lives.

