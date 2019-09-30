Educators Brace for Bad Flu Season

Each year in the United States, 25 to 50 million flu cases are reported. More than 200,000 people are hospitalized each year due to the virus.

After a tough flu season last year, people are doing what they can to prepare ahead of time, especially when it comes to keeping students safe across the tri-state.

Now health professionals are urging everyone, six months and older, to get vaccinated. According to the CDC, the best time to get your flu shot in October.

Flu activity tends to increase in November, but some schools are trying to stay ahead of the flu season. Last year, Kentucky was hit hard by the flu and other sicknesses. Dozens of schools’ attendance dropped, forcing them to cancel classes. This happened in Dawson Springs alone with Webster and Ohio Counties.

“We had a series of several days in a row where we were below 90 and the last day that we went, we were barely just above 80 so we canceled school for three days in a row,” says Ohio County Superintendent Seth Suthards.

Last year’s flu and cold season were so bad, Ohio County Schools invested thousands of dollars in an electrostatic disinfectant spray to effectively disinfect classrooms. The droplets in the mist have a positive charge and automatically stick and coat surfaces that have a negative charge.

“We would use those pretty much every evening. I think it helped,” says Suthards.

Health officials say since the flu can easily spread at schools it’s important to keep your school supplies clean and away from the kitchen table.

“And what we like to do for my kids and for preschool age is we keep all of their school supplies and all of their things in one certain area. It’s usually a laundry room,” says Dr. Jesica Mills.

This is especially important since the flu virus can live on a surface for 24 hours, and can be potentially deadly. Good handwashing is also an easy way to stop the flu from spreading.

“You scratch your face, scratch your nose, that’s one of the most common ways that we are able to get the flu,” says Dr. Mills.

It’s extremely contagious so it’s encouraged to stay away from hospitals when you’re healthy and avoid other people when you are sick.

The H1N1 strain was the most common last flu season and was responsible for nearly 16,000 deaths and hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations.

According to the CDC, October is the best month to get your flu shot, but there are other options to keep your family safe.

“If your child has a lung condition, in they have something to where the flu could turn into pneumonia, then we do consider that high risk and we say, ‘Yes bring your child in for a vaccine,'” says Dr. Mills.

If your child is eight years old or younger, they won’t be able to get a flu shot at a pharmacy. Those kids will need to go to their primary care doctor. The CDC recommends everyone six months and older to get a flu shot.

Using a humidifier and well as taking elderberry and vitamin D supplements also help fend off the flu.

