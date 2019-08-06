Educators Address Bullying Before New School Year

Bullying is a problem in school, out of school, but the issue is primarily online.

Student, Mya Sanders describes an Instagram message she recently received.

“It basically just said, you’re on the ‘nasty’ list. You’re on the top of it. You’re trending,” says Sanders. Since the link asked her to type in her username and password to unlock this alleged shame list, she knew it must be a scam. Although, she says she did experience bullying when she was younger.

“I was bullied in like third and fourth grade,” says Sanders. “I told my mom and the principal and that was all taken care of.”

Bullying can lead to depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts. Many schools teach students and parents exactly how to handle bullying without turning to violence or self-harm.

“A lot of what they are teaching kids is being direct with kids who are bullying and direct in going to an adult and sharing what is happening,” says Jamie Like, Henderson County Schools Project Aware Director.

Henderson County Schools received a Project Aware grant. For the upcoming school year, there will be three mental health counselors working in the schools to help kids cope with whatever life throws at them.

Schools in Indiana also educate students on what to do when being bullied. Putting an end to bullying is becoming more intricate now that it’s running ramped on social media.

“They literally can’t shut it off so it follows them everywhere,” says Like.

About half of Indiana schools reported no bullying incidents during the last school year, which could be due to this online shift.

