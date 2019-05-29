Eden Court Shooting Stemmed From Argument Over Grilling Food

New developments on a Monday night shooting in Evansville. Willie Pickett has been charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and battery with serious bodily injury.

Pickett was taken into custody for shooting Donald Burkett around 7 Monday night. Police say it all started when Pickett criticized the victim about the way he was grilling food.

After an argument, Pickett left but returned with a gun and shot the victim. Police were called to Eden Court and found Burkett on the ground bleeding from his chest.

Burkett is currently recovering in the hospital.

Police were able to locate Pickett in a nearby apartment.

Pickett is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Previous story:

Evansville Man Arrested in Connection With Eden Ct. Shooting

