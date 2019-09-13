Eddie Money Passed Away After Bout With Cancer

Popular singer Eddie Money has died following less than a month after he revealed he had cancer.

The family of the 70-year-old singer said in a statement that Money passed away Friday morning. Money had esophageal cancer, which he hadn’t shared with the public until earlier this summer.

The Grammy Award-nominated singer had big hits such as “Two Tickets To Paradise”, “Baby Hold On”, and “Take Me Home Tonight.” That song was nominated in 1987 for best rock vocal Grammy.

