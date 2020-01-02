Ebonee Gross to Serve 4 Months in Vanderburgh County Jail

Following her appearance in court today, Ebonee Gross has been ordered to serve 4 months in Vanderburgh County Jail.

Gross was previously out of jail on probation after pleading guilty to a lesser form of reckless homicide in the April 2019 murder of Mark Lynn.

After failing a drug test in November that tested positive for meth and marijuana in her system, Gross’s probation was revoked.

After four months in jail, Gross will be back on zero-tolerance probation.

