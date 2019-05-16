Easy Ways to Support Honor Flight

Honor Flight Network is a non-profit that honors America’s Veterans for all their sacrifices.

We all know that they transport our heroes to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials…there is more to Honor Flight than that, and we have ways we can support their mission.

Press play for more details on the two easy ways to honor our Veterans, send a sweet letter that will welcome them home, or show up to say thank you in person, May 25th at Evansville’s Regional Airport!





