Easy Tips for the Perfect Friendsgiving

Friends become family, especially when living away from home, and Friendsgiving is a way to celebrate this…

But things can get complicated when everyone wants to bring mashed potatoes….

This year, keep it simple and follow these tips for throwing the easiest Friendsgiving feast.





Remember that Friendsgiving is an occasion for good cheer and great friends and no celebration is complete without smart food ideas, a doable menu, and post-dinner party games!

First up, remind your friends that you’re all different …and hungry…so a soup recipe is perfect!

(I made Cheeseburger Soup last night and it went over like gangbusters!)

It’s comfort food and it feeds a lot of people for very little money…plus, you don’t have to be a gourmet chef to whip up something that will warm your friends’ bellies — and think about this, for your vegan friends, this is your chance to be the hero…try a sweet potato or squash puree and bring home an empty tureen.

Every party needs a signature drink, and with Friendsgiving, you’re going to need a big batch.

Try this recipe (Boun-tea-ful Punch) that’s super different, your friends will never have heard of it, and it’s got a cute — and relevant — name!

Mix it up in a punch bowl over a large block of ice.

Garnish with an assortment of grapefruit segments, nutmeg, and mint leaves on the table.

Look at you being fancy!

It’s easy to forget how thankful we are for our friends.

Set up a reminder with a gratitude board.

All you need is a chalkboard and some chalk, or some sticky notes and a pen.

As guests arrive, have them write down a few things that they re grateful for.

After the party, take a photo of the board and send it out in a group text message or email so that you can always remember the good times.

Remember the simple days when you were little and made turkey hands in grade school?

Who says we can’t do that now?

Pull out some paper, some pencils, and get to tracing!

Have your friends hang theirs on the wall or just get tipsy and pretend to gobble-gobble.

Wrap up the Friendsgiving fun with an old school game…

You’re never too old to play some BINGO, and this cute very on-theme board allows you to get a little competitive while staying true to the holiday’s roots.

Grab a set and play with your crew during the post-turkey stupor!

You can Google “Thanksgiving BINGO” and print out whatever card makes you happy.

Remember that there is no wrong way to do Friendsgiving — take these tips and add your signature spin on them for a pot-luck to remember.

