April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Lisa and Katherine stopped by to tell us how we can play a role in making Evansville a better place for children and families.

First, let’s start with some easy steps to prevent child abuse.

1) Meet and greet your neighbors, and know your surroundings

2) Volunteer at your child’s school (how easy is that?)

3) Set up a play group in your community

4) Organize a community event to raise funds for advocation





As part of national child abuse prevention month, there’s something special coming up…

The Parenting Time Center will be hosting a sign dedication event on April 11, 2019 101 NW Tenth Street Evansville, IN. The sign is to bring awareness that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Along will the sign dedication the Mayor will read a proclamation declaring April 11th Child Abuse Prevention Day in the City of Evansville. Partner organizations and non-profits from the Tri-State area will be present along with city officials. Following the sign dedication, the organizations will meet to collaborate services and ideas on how to assist families in need. With the state of Indiana having the second highest child abuse rate in the US , awareness for our community is key.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This month and throughout the year, the Parenting Time Center encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Evansville a better place for children and families. By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children, we can help prevent child abuse and neglect by creating strong and thriving children, youth, and families in our communities. Research shows that protective factors are present in healthy families. Promoting these factors is among the most effective ways to reduce the risk of child abuse and neglect. The factors are: Nurturing and attachment , Knowledge of parenting and of child and youth development , Parental resilience , Social connections , Concrete supports for parents, Social and emotional competence of children

‘April is a time to celebrate the important role that communities play in protecting children and strengthening families,’ said Lisa Vaughan, Founder of Broken Homes Mended Hearts Foundation. “Everyone’s participation is critical. Focusing on ways to connect with families is the best thing our community can do to strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect.”

In support of these efforts, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Children’s Bureau, Office on Child Abuse and Neglect, its Child Welfare Information Gateway, the FRIENDS National Center for Community-Based Child Abuse Prevention and over 30 national prevention partners have created 2019 Prevention Resource Guide: Strong and Thriving Families. The resource guide, designed for service providers who work throughout the community to support families, is available online at https://childwelfare.com/topics/preventing/preventionmonth/resources/resource-guide/.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments