Easy DIY Halloween Costumes

Did Halloween creep up on you?

We’ve got some last minute and low-cost Halloween costume ideas that you can make out of a box and other household items.

The crew at 2 Men and a Truck play with boxes all day, so no wonder they’ve come up with something fun!





Let’s start with the dice, because you can make a few of these and go as a pair of snake eyes, or Yahtzee.

Then you can go as a refrigerator, or paint a 72 on it and go as “Refrigerator Perry”!

And lastly — so relevant right now — a voting booth!

That will probably lead to some fun conversations…

It’s that easy to make that last minute costume out of stuff you already have…so don’t stress, just grab a box.

