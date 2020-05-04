Eastland Mall Reopening With Adjusted Store Hours

Starting Monday, Eastland Mall will open to the public once again though not every store will be open.

According to the mall, hours of operation will be adjusted and stores will operate under certain conditions.

Store hours will be: Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The mall will offer takeout dining, retail to go, and curbside pick up.

The mall closed in March in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order.

RETAILERS OFFERING IN-PERSON SHOPPING:

RETAILERS OFFERING IN-PERSON SHOPPING OPENING SOON:

RETAILERS OFFERING IN-PERSON SERVICES OPENING SOON:

HOME SPA – (812) 471-4133 (OPENS MAY 15)

– (812) 471-4133 (OPENS MAY 15) More stores opening soon.

RETAILERS OFFERING CURBSIDE SERVICE:

TALBOTS – 812-473-7177 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. only)

RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKEOUT & CURBSIDE SERVICE:

BJ’S BREWHOUSE – (812) 550-9320 (Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

(812) 550-9320 (Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) CHILI’S – (812) 475-1510 (Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

(812) 475-1510 (Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) CHICK FIL A – (812) 477-9370 (Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) (Order through the Chick Fil App or through Doordash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub)

(812) 477-9370 (Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) (Order through the Chick Fil App or through Doordash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub) LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE – (812) 473-2400 (Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

(812) 473-2400 (Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) OLIVE GARDEN – (812) 473-2903 (Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

(812) 473-2903 (Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) TGI FRIDAYS – (812) 491-8443 (Open Noon to 9 p.m. for curbside service in front of Eastland Mall)

