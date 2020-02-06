Easterseals Rehabilitation Center Celebrates New Expansion

Easterseals has expanded upon its Evansville rehabilitation center.

On Thursday, the group unveiled the new and improved space created for the Department of Psychology and Wellness within the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

Easterseals Rehabilitation Center held an open house ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of the expansion.

Officials with the group say they are excited to offer even more services for the community.

“Easterseals is most known for providing physical therapy/occupational therapy speech and audiology services, but in addition to that, the psychology services is really a great need,” Easterseals Rehabilitation Center President Kelly Schneider said.

Mesker Park Zoo Animal Ambassadors were present during the event. Anyone in attendance also got a chance to meet the Easterseals psychology team.

