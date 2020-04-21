Easterseals Providing Normalcy for Pre-K Students and Families

“We have children that are very upset that they can’t see their grandparents, that they can’t go to the park, that they can’t do things in their normal daily routine,” said Laurie Seals, the Vice President of Early Childhood Services for the Easterseals Early Learning Center in Evansville.

The daycare provides Pre-K education for students with a wide range of learning skills and is considered essential during the pandemic.

“It is hard. It is hard to get those questions and really be able to answer them sometimes because sometimes it doesn’t make sense to us,” continued Seals.

While the world outside the center is changing, Seals and her staff are diligent in their efforts to continue creating an inviting and engaging atmosphere.

“He loves it here. When I come to pick him up, he doesn’t want to go home,” said parent Gina Downs.

For Downs and many other parents, providing a sense of safety and belonging is more essential now than ever before.



“The facility has been great about communicating with the parents and staying open as long as possible,” said Downs, who went on to say the new drop-off procedures and other changes have helped limit parents’ exposure to other students and staff.

The changes help ensure the center can continue to operate for those that need it.

Some of the center’s Pre-K students have parents who work in law enforcement, health care, and other businesses that can’t close their doors.



“We knew that we were going to stay open as long as we could and that is still our mission; to provide that service to the families, to the children: to make sure we provide a sense of normalcy,” said Seals.

That normalcy means students are still provided with a happy and healthy environment to learn and grow as kids. What has changed are the cleaning procedures that surround day-to-day activities.

“We are cleaning things throughout the day and then at the end of the day after the kiddos leave,” explained Seals.

The Easterseals Early Learning Center has changed their hours which allows staff an additional hour at the end of the day to deep clean classrooms, toys, and even the playground equipment.

The curriculum on good hygiene has also been expanded.

“Handwashing; I mean all of our hands feel like sandpaper at this point,” said Seals.

However, the center is only currently caring for less than half of their normal student population.

“From a business standpoint, revenue is nowhere near what we budgeted. For us to do this, this is mission-minded. We could have decided to close or be more aggressive from a business standpoint, but for us, it is important that we do what we said we were going to do; serve our families,” said Seals.

Thankfully while providing that service, the Easterseals Early Learning Center has not had a case of COVID-19. The center’s leadership has put protocols in place to handle that possible situation.

