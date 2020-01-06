Easterseals Announces 2020 Ambassadors; 29th Annual Therapy Fund Raffle

Local representatives from the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center announced the local 2020 Easterseals Ambassadors, as well as the start of the annual Easterseals “ALL CA$H Raffle.”

Sandy Ford of Evansville was named this year’s Adult Ambassador.

Ellie-Jane Pfingsten was introduced as the Child Ambassador.

Over the next 12 months, both Ambassadors and their families will share their stories and the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center mission throughout the community.

In addition to the announcement of this year’s Adult and Child Ambassadors, Easterseals has also announced that tickets are now on sale for the 29th annual Easterseals “ALL CA$H Raffle.”

The Raffle will award three large cash prizes:

Grand prize -$50,000 Second prize – $25,000 Third prize – $10,000

Organizers anticipate that the big pay-off for each prize will encourage people to purchase the $100 tickets in support of Easterseals therapy.

All proceeds from the “ALL CA$H Raffle” stay local to sponsor therapy sessions for Tri-State children and adults with disabilities who couldn’t otherwise afford them.

Tickets will be available until noon on March 12, 2020, unless they are sold out before that deadline.

The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center has announced an “Early Bird” incentive to encourage ticket sales.

With that incentive, each purchase of a $100 ticket will enter the buyer for a chance to win 8 extra tickets in the raffle drawing.

To purchase tickets before the entry deadline of 12 p.m. on March 12:

Call (812) 437-2607 or (812) 474-2348 to pay directly from a checking or savings account, or with a debit card. (No credit cards.)

or to pay directly from a checking or savings account, or with a debit card. (No credit cards.) Buy in person at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center at 3701 Bellemeade Ave, Evansville, IN . Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. using cash, check, or debit card. (No credit cards.)

at the at . Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. using cash, check, or debit card. (No credit cards.) Buy in person at the Easterseals Posey County at 5525 Industrial Rd, Mt. Vernon, IN, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. using cash or check. (No credit or debit cards at this location.)

After the March 12 deadline, all sold tickets will be entered into the raffle drawing at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center to determine the winners.

The drawing is open to the public, but ticket holders do not have to be present to win.

