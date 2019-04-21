Easter Celebration at Crossroads Church

A day of celebration and remembrance echoed loudly at churches across the Tristate on this Easter Sunday including at Crossroads Christian Church on Evansville’s west side.

“We always welcome guest on Easter service. as well as our regular church family members, so it’s exciting to see new faces and connect with new families,” Kelly Ward with the Christian Crossroads Church said.

A celebration meant to bring the community together on Easter Sunday. Several Tri State families attended church, or took part in other religious gatherings on one of the most important and oldest of celebrations in the Christian faith.

Ward says that today’s message is centered around the resurrection of Jesus Christ and making new connections with the holy spirit.

“We still experience pain and we still experience hurt, but through the resurrection of Jesus Christ he is victorious and we can live a life with hope as our future,” Ward says.

Ward says the church’s goal is excited to be closer in the community with the addition of the west campus a year and a half ago.

Crossroads Church’s main Newburgh location is going on its 52nd Birthday. This Easter Sunday is something more than all of us, Ward says.

“Kind of ultimately our goal is share to clearly about god’s love to about whoever we have come and join us on Sunday morning,” Ward says.

Today’s beautiful weather brought out many people to church services and leaders tell me tonight that they are already planning for next years event.

