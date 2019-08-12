SR 66 Closed at Epworth Rd. Due to Hazardous Material Spill

Update:

Two lanes eastbound on SR 66 at Epworth Road are now open, according to Sgt. Todd Ringle.

Authorities are advising anyone who has come in contact with the hazardous material to seek medical aid.

Currently, crews are in the process of cleaning up the material.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of SR 66 between Epworth and Grimm are currently closed. Authorities are advising drivers to avoid this area.

Detours are set in place.

Previous:

Eastbound Lloyd is shut down between Epworth and Grimm Road in Warrick County.

According to dispatch, the closure is due to a hazardous material spill. Sgt. Todd Ringle tweeted a tractor-trailer hauling a hazardous material leaked a portion of its load onto the highway and at least three vehicles were contaminated.

A trooper and three drivers have been taken to St. Vincent Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Avoid this area.

Warrick: Traffic Alert

SR66 EB at Epworth Rd is currently closed due to a hazardous material spill. Avoid this area. Emergency crews are on scene. pic.twitter.com/hDte9jx1sy — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) August 12, 2019

