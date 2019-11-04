Early Voting Wraps Up; Election Day Is Tuesday

With less than 24 hours until polls open, early voting in the Tri-State has stopped.

Early voting polls closed around noon Monday in many counties and you should already have your absentee ballots in the mail

As of last week, Kentucky was counting a little over 19,000 early votes.

Based on that, early predictions show just 31 percent of the nearly 3.5 million Bluegrass voters will cast ballots on Tuesday.

For those planning to hit the polls, they open 6 a.m. to 6 pm. You will be allowed to vote if you’re in line at 6 p.m.

Don’t forget a valid ID and to double-check your polling location.

Related content:

Comments

comments