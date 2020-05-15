Early Voting in Vanderburgh County to Begin May 26

Vanderburgh County residents will be able to vote in-person for the upcoming Primary Election.

Early voting begins on May 26 at the Civic Center at 8 a.m.

Voters will be allowed into the Civic Center for voting purposes only.

Voting will take place on the first floor near the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard entrance instead of the Election Office on the second floor.

Click here for the full complete list of locations.

