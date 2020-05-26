Early Voting Starting in Evansville

Early voting is underway at Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library. This comes after Indiana’s primary election was moved to June 2nd during this health crisis.

The library partnering with the Vanderburgh County election office, allowing Tri-Staters an opportunity to exercise their right to vote while practicing social distancing.

Voters are being kept six feet apart in both the lines and polling booths.

Library staff will keep doorknobs and other commonly touched items sanitized and election staff is wiping down the voting machines between each use.

In order to come into the building, voters are asked to wear a face mask. Early voting has been limited to one week.

“We normally offer early voting the first two weeks prior to election day, but this year the election office ask that we just do it for one week and we were happy to oblige for that,” says Kassidy Kinner-Green, EVPL Engagement Manager.

The polls open at noon and close at 6:00 through Thursday. On Friday, early voting will end at 5.

Voting is taking place in the meeting rooms at EVPL’s Central, McCollough, North Park, Oaklyn, and Red Bank campuses.

