Early Voting for November Election Starts Tuesday in Indiana

Tuesday is the first day voters can cast their ballot early for the November 5th General Election.

Early voting in Vanderburgh County will take place at the Vanderburgh Co. Election Office in the Civic Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Evansville Vanderburgh County Public Libraries will also have early voting from October 21 to the 25th, 28th to November 1st.

Early voting ends by Noon on November 4th in the state.

Comments

comments