Early Voting to Be Held at EVPL Locations

Early voting in Vanderburgh County will take place at five Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library locations.

Voting will take place from Tuesday, May 26 through Thursday, May 28 from 12 p.m. to 6 .p.m, and Friday, May 29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at EVPL Central, EVPL North Park, EVPL McCollough, EVPL Oaklyn, and EVPL Red Bank.

EVPL says all library locations will remain closed for regular services.

