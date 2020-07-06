Early Morning Shooting in Owensboro Injures a Juvenile

Owensboro Police investigate an early morning shooting that injures a 16-year-old.

The shooting took place in the 2400 block of West 10th Street where the teen believed that they had been shot with a firework.

Upon further examination, it was determined that they suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg. The teen was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

OPD Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the shooting can call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

