Early Morning Pursuit in Henderson Leads to Arrest

An early morning pursuit Friday morning in Henderson has led to an arrest.

31-year-old Jessica Hardrick was taken into custody following a police chase that ended in a cornfield in Henderson County.

Around 2:30 Friday Morning, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop of Hardrick’s vehicle at the intersection of Green St and 14th Street in Henderson. The vehicle fled the scene. Henderson Police joined in the pursuit and deployed spike strips during the chase that Hardrick drove over. 3 miles later, she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch. She fled on foot into a nearby cornfield where police located her and took her into custody.

She is facing charges of fleeing police, driving on suspended license, and conspiracy to traffic controlled substance.

