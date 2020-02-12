Early Morning Henderson House Fire Leaves Family of Six Displaced

A Henderson family of six is recovering after an early morning house fire left them out in the cold.

Three adults and three children were in the home on Wednesday when the fire broke out just before 2:00 a.m.

The Henderson Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Roosevelt Street.

Thankfully, all six people made it out safely after one of them woke up to the smell of smoke.

Smoke can be seen coming out of two attic vents in the photos from the Henderson Fire Department.

The damage to the home has left the family displaced.

Assistance with temporary housing for the family is being provided by the American Red Cross.

Comments

comments