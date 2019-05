A car fire quickly spread, and engulfed a house in Warrick County Sunday morning.

The Ohio Township Fire Department responded to a car on fire in a garage on Midway Drive. Flames from the garage reportedly spread to the attic above. Additional fire units were called in from Newburgh, and McCutchanville along with the Warrick EMS, and the Chandler Fire Department.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one home. The family made it out of the home with no injuries.

Comments

comments