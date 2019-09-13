Early Morning Fire at Evansville Apartment

Fire crews battled an early morning fire at an Evansville apartment.

After 3:40 A.M, Evansville Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1400 block of Jeanette Ave. When they arrived, smoke was coming from the roof and bedroom window. When they entered, they found a fire in the kitchen area of the lower level of the apartment. Within half an hour, they were able to extinguish the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. Cause remains under investigation.

