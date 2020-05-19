Early Morning Fire Claims Life of Mother and Toddler

Less than a minute

A house fire claimed the lives of two people in Greenville on Tuesday morning

Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville says firefighters were called to a home on Wilson Street.

Upon arrival, they discovered 30-year-old Kristina Pyszka and her three-year-old daughter inside the home.

Kristina Pyszka was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner’s Office.

The three-year-old was transported to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital but did not survive.

KSP says the cause of the fire is unknown but no foul play is suspected at this time.

The fire remains under investigation

