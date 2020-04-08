Early Morning Evansville Garage Fire Damages Homes, Destroys Camper; No Injuries

An early morning garage fire in Evansville caused damage to area homes in addition to destroying a 30-foot camper, the Evansville Fire Department (EFD) said.

According to EFD, crews were dispatched to the 5400 block of N. Burkhardt Rd. early Wednesday morning around 2:00 a.m., on a call of a possible structure fire.

The first arriving engine found a detached garage where flames could be seen. Extra crews were called to the fire due to the lack of fire hydrants located in the area.

EFD says homes on both sides of the garage sustained exterior damage from heat and fire. The fire also involved a 30-foot camper that was destroyed by the flames.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

comments