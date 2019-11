An early Monday morning accident sent at least one person to the hospital near Owensboro.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said that a three-car accident happened on US Hwy 431 at Hillbridge Road. One person was taken to the hospital with a serious injury. Accident took place after 5:30 A.M. Investigation continues into the cause of the accident.

The intersection is completely shut down to allow crews to clean up.

