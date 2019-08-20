Early Morning Accident in Evansville Involving Excavator

An accident this morning on an Vanderburgh County road involved a excavator.

Around 7AM Tuesday morning, Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies responded to the southbound lanes of St. Joseph Ave, between Allens Lane and Diamond Ave, for an accident with injury.

An SUV ran into the clawhand of a mechanical excavator, also known as a backhoe.

The accident lead to the closure of southbound St. Joseph Ave while crews worked the scene.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

