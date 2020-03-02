Earlington Elementary School Canceled on Monday, March 2

Hopkins County Schools has announced that there will be no school at Earlington Elementary School on Monday, March 2, 2020, due to a boil advisory.

“There will be no school on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Earlington Elementary School due to a boil advisory still in effect. This is NOT a SKILLS Day. There will also be no preschool. This involves ONLY Earlington Elementary School.” Hopkins County Schools said in a Facebook post.

They say that middle school and high school students who ride the bus from Earlington Elementary will still be allowed to do so, and that staff at Earlington will be there to supervise.

