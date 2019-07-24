E-Cig Tax Proposed to Pay for KY Pensions

A new proposal to tax e-cigarettes could be the solution to Kentucky’s pension funding issues.

State Representative Jerry Miller from Louisville has proposed a new bill that would tax e-cigs and other products like chewing tobacco by 27.5% of the wholesale price.

That is similar to the current tax on traditional cigarettes.

Miller says the tax revenue could then be used to support the state’s. “desperately underfunded pensions.”

The tax increase would bring in an extra $35 million per year.

Opponents to the pension-funding solution say it would push e-cig stores out of business because consumers could order the same products online for cheaper out-of-state prices.

Currently, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin’s Pension-Relief Bill is being considered in a special legislative session. On Tuesday the bill was passed by the State House and the Senate is expected to vote on the proposal, Wednesday.

Under Bevin’s proposal, public employers would have the choice to either stay in the Kentucky Retirement System and face a near doubling of their pension contribution rates or they could leave for a private retirement system.

