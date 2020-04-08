Dying Man Experiences Delay in Hospice Care

It’s a love story rivaling those told in movies.

“My mom and dad were the most passionate, loving couple that I’ve ever known,” says Star Wolf. “That’s why I said they are like movie stars.”

Star Wolfe’s father, Richard Finley, took his last breath Sunday night.

“The whole time dad is laying there, in pain, my mom just was with him constantly; patting him, talking to him and telling him his stories over saying, ‘I love you. You’re my man and I’ve never loved anyone but you,” describes Wolf.

Finley passed away surrounded by his loved ones. Even though the funeral has to be postponed his wife is still honoring his life.

“She said, ‘We are going to wait until this virus is over and we are going to have a big family reunion,’ and she said, ‘but I’m going to keep dicky right here on this alter. We are going to create an altar with pictures and flowers and candles and I’m going to keep him here because I’m just too lonesome without him,” says Wolf.

Not only is the coronavirus pandemic getting in the way of funeral plans, but it’s also bringing in more challenges for loved ones saying goodbye. Richard and Dorothy Finley’s daughter says it took more than five days to get her father into hospice.

He was without the supplies he needed to stay comfortable for several days– his needs seemingly slipping through the cracks since his family couldn’t stay with him if he was taken to the emergency long.

“This man is screaming in pain now, all night long. With my mother having to hear it and us soothing him as best we can with no pain medication,” says Wolf. When she thought all hope was lost she prayed. “I got on my knees in the bedroom and I said, ‘God help me help my dad. They don’t deserve this and I just heard this voice in my head and it said, ‘use the internet. Go on Facebook.'”

Wolfe was right, it took getting several hundred shares on Facebook to finally get what they needed.

“We asked for help and we got it. It was awfully late to get it but we got it,” says Wolf. In fact, caregivers all over the world were offering to drop everything to help. “So we went from nobody being willing to help to angels showing up everywhere. Starting with Peggy.”

Peggy brought their Facebook post to western Kentucky hospice’s attention. They sent help right away.

Although, Finely ultimately didn’t get his way. He didn’t want to enter the gates of heaven without his beloved wife by his side.

“She said, you know I love you more than anything but I don’t want to suffer anymore. Please go,” Wolf explains. “Five minutes later he was gone.”

Finley’s wife knows they’ll be reunited soon.

