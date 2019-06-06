Duke Energy Worker Injured While Working on Downed Power Line

Duke Energy confirms an incident involving a train and bucket truck. The incident happened Thursday morning along Cross Street in Patoka, Indiana.

A worker was injured while working on a downed powerline when a train came through the area, snagging the cable. The man was hit by the cable and was knocked out of the bucket truck that he was in.

He was wearing a harness, which prevented him from hitting the ground.

The worker was taken to an area hospital. 44News is told he was conscious and alert at the scene.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on this case.

