Duke Energy Worker Injured While Working on Downed Power Line

Duke Energy Worker Injured While Working on Downed Power Line

June 6th, 2019 Indiana

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Duke Energy confirms an incident involving a train and bucket truck. The incident happened Thursday morning along Cross Street in Patoka, Indiana.

A worker was injured while working on a downed powerline when a train came through the area, snagging the cable. The man was hit by the cable and was knocked out of the bucket truck that he was in.

He was wearing a harness, which prevented him from hitting the ground.

The worker was taken to an area hospital. 44News is told he was conscious and alert at the scene.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on this case.

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.