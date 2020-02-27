Indiana
Ducks Found Covered in Jet Fuel After I-70 Tanker Crash
Wildlife experts found several ducks covered in jet fuel, likely related to last week’s tanker truck explosion on I-70.
Avian and Exotic Clinica of Indianapolis says they found the four ducks near the site of the explosion in contaminated water. Although, one duck didn’t survive.
Staff at the clinic says the remaining three ducks were given multiple baths and are now recovering.
