Dubois County Has Three New Cases of Coronavirus

As of June 1 at 8:00 a.m., the Dubois County Health Department (DCHD) confirmed that three new positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Dubois County.

With Monday’s confirmation of three new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Dubois County is now 202.

Overall, 71 Dubois County coronavirus patients have recovered from the virus.

There are three total COVID-19 deaths in the county.

According to the health department, approximately 1416 Dubois County residents have been tested for the virus so far.

