Dubois County Has Three New Cases of Coronavirus

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Three new cases of COVID-19 were verified in Dubois County on Thursday by the county health department.

This brings the county’s total number of identified cases to 246.

So far, 194 Dubois County residents have recovered from the virus and five have died.

Approximately 2,035 tests have been performed on residents of Dubois County so far.

There were 41,438 total positive cases of coronavirus and 2,304 statewide deaths throughout Indiana as of June 18.

