Dubois County Testing Site Goes Mobile

The COVID-19 testing site at the National Guard Armory in Dubois County is transitioning into a mobile traveling site.

On Tuesday, June 8, the location will close and will remain closed through the end of June. Individuals that had appointments during that time will be contacted to reschedule or will be directed to the next closest OptumServe testing location.

This OptumServe mobile/traveling site will help with testing employees in the nursing facility over the next three-four weeks.

Indiana State Department of Health and OptumServe anticipate the closure of the testing site to be temporary, but will assess reopening sites after the testing in skilled nursing facilities is complete. Any questions please call Optum at (888) 634-1116.

