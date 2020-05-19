Dubois County: Small Increase of Coronavirus Cases Reported

On Tuesday, May 19, two new positive cases of coronavirus were reported by the Dubois County Health Department (DCHD).

The additional cases identified by the health department in Dubois County on Tuesday brings the county’s total number of positive cases to 163.

According to DCHD, 33 Dubois County residents have now recovered from the virus, while two have died.

Recently, Dubois County saw a large spike in positive cases after over 500 employees of Farbest Foods in Huntingburg, Indiana, were tested for the virus, with over 100 of those employees testing positive.

On Monday, the positive case total in Dubois County increased by a staggering number of 43 new cases, which comparatively, shows Tuesday’s increase as small.

According to Farbest Foods, the employees who tested positive were asymptomatic and are residents of various counties – meaning the positive tests of the company’s employees would not fully reflect on the Dubois County coronavirus total alone.

