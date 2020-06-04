Dubois County Sees Small but Steady Daily Increase of Coronavirus Cases

In Dubois County, two more cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, June 4. This comes as the third day in a row that Dubois County health officials have identified two additional positive cases.

The increase in positive cases reported on Thursday by the Dubois County Health Department (DCHD) brings the county’s total number of identified COVID-19 cases to 208.

No new recoveries were reported on Thursday, leaving the total number of recovered patients in the county at 95.

The COVID-19 death toll in Dubois County remained at three as of Thursday.

DCHD says the contacts of the positive patients have been identified and are being monitored.

As of Wednesday, over 500 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout the state of Indiana by the state health department.

